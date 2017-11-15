Expect bonuses, not pay raises, this holiday season

The holidays are a time for giving, and that's no exception for employers.

A number of workers should expect bonuses — but not pay raises — this holiday season, according to recent studies by Bankrate.com and Accounting Principals.

Only 38 percent of employees earned a bigger salary at their current job in the past year, Bankrate found after surveying about 1,000 participants in November.

Among that minority, an increasing number of raises came from promotions and new job responsibilities (24 percent this year vs. 10 percent last year).