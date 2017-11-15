    ×

    UK bakery apologizes for replacing baby Jesus with sausage snack in Nativity scene

    Greggs

    British bakery Greggs has apologized for substituting Jesus for a sausage roll in a promotional image for its Christmas advent calendar.

    The image seemed to cause a stir online. Simon Richards, chief executive of center-right pressure group The Freedom Association, called for a boycott of Greggs' "sick anti-Christian" calendar.

    Another said he was "glad" Christians condemned the company, claiming: "No other religion would stand for that nonsense."

    But others were more supportive of the firm, with one telling those angered by the image to "get a grip."

    Another user took a more jocular approach.

    Responding to the social media furor, a Greggs spokesperson said in a statement: "We're really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."

