UK bakery apologizes for replacing baby Jesus with sausage snack in Nativity scene

British bakery Greggs has apologized for substituting Jesus for a sausage roll in a promotional image for its Christmas advent calendar.
The image seemed to cause a stir online. Simon Richards, chief executive of center-right pressure group The Freedom Association, called for a boycott of Greggs' "sick anti-Christian" calendar.
Tweet
Another said he was "glad" Christians condemned the company, claiming: "No other religion would stand for that nonsense."
Tweet
But others were more supportive of the firm, with one telling those angered by the image to "get a grip."
Tweet
Another user took a more jocular approach.
Tweet
Responding to the social media furor, a Greggs spokesperson said in a statement: "We're really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."