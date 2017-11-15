Paul Ryan: If Roy Moore stands by his values, he has to bow out, 'it's just that simple.'

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that Roy Moore should bow out of Alabama's Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations.

"The guy should step aside," Ryan told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "These allegations are absolutely credible allegations, so the guy should step aside. If he cares about the people and values he claims to care about, then in faithfulness to those people and those values he should step aside. It's just that simple."

The Wisconsin Republican made similar comments earlier this week.

Moore, the 70-year-old GOP nominee for a special Senate race in Alabama, was accused by a woman of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14 and Moore was 32. Three other women said Moore pursued them when they were 16 to 18. Their accounts were published last week by The Washington Post. Another woman alleged earlier this week that Moore tried to force her to engage in oral sex four decades ago.

Moore has denied any wrongdoing, calling allegations "completely false and misleading." He has threatened to sue the Post.

Other Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to withdraw from the Dec. 12 special election immediately. Moore, who was backed in the primary by former Trump aide Steve Bannon, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, who was supported by the president and McConnell.

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the crucial election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old seat. Republicans hold only a two-seat lead in the Senate.

McConnell said Tuesday that Moore is "obviously not fit to be in the United States Senate."

The Kentucky Republican, who had previously claimed that Moore should step aside if the allegations are true, also said, "We've looked at all the options to try to prevent" Moore from becoming a senator if he were to win the election.

McConnell said he plans to talk about the matter with President Donald Trump, who just got back from a foreign trip in Asia.