Obamacare enrollment at 1.48 million, up more than 46 percent over last year's pace

Enrollments on the federal Obamacare marketplace in the first two weeks of November were 46 percent higher compared to the same period last year, officials said Wednesday.

At total of 1,478,250 people signed up on HealthCare.gov since Nov. 1, the start of open enrollment in individual health insurance plans, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

That contrasts to 1,008,218 during a similar period last year.

CMS also reported that the number of people applying for coverage and, visiting HealthCare.gov were sharply higher than the tallies seen during the first two weeks of last year's enrollment season.

The brisk pace of sign-ups and customer interest comes on the heels of fears by Obamacare advocates that enrollment would significantly decrease for 2018 plans because of hostile actions against the Affordable Care Act program by the Trump administration.

The enrollment snapshot released by CMS only details sign-ups on HealthCare.gov, the federal exchange that sells individidual insurance plans in the 39 states that do not operate their own Obamacare marketplaces.

CMS said 876,788 people selected an insurance plan on HealthCare.gov from Nov. 5 through last Saturday.

Of those people, 208,397 were new customers, and 668,391 were returning customers.

Cumulatively, 345,719 new customers have selected plans on HealthCare.gov since enrollment began Nov. 1 And 1,232,531 customers have renewed coverage on the exchange.

The number of consumers on applications for coverage submitted to HealthCare.gov were 2.92 million in the first two weeks, or about 42 percent higher than the number of consumers on applicatons during the first two weeks last year.

The nunmber of unique users on the federal website were 5.8 million in the first two weeks of this season, or 28 percent higher than the number of users last year in the same time period.

