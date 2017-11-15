A top Republican senator released changes to the chamber's tax plan Tuesday night, proposing to only temporarily reduce many taxes on individuals but permanently chop the corporate rate.

The tweaks by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, largely move to make the bill comply with Senate budget rules.

Hatch's changes also aim to decrease the burden on middle-class taxpayers and win over two skeptical GOP senators by proposing to increase the child tax credit to $2,000 from $1,000 per child. A previous version of the plan called for a $1,650 credit.

This week, the Senate is marking up, or debating and amending, its tax bill. Senate Republicans hope to pass the plan during the week after Thanksgiving.

The House aims to approve its separate tax bill on Thursday. The chambers would then have to hash out a joint plan.

Here are the notable changes in Hatch's revision: