    ×

    Politics

    Speaker Paul Ryan says Senate will have to take lead on scrapping Obamacare individual mandate

    Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI)
    Speaker Paul Ryan says Senate will have to take lead on scrapping Obamacare individual mandate   

    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday put the burden on the Senate to scrap Obamacare's individual mandate as part of a tax reform bill.

    In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Ryan suggested that his members could get behind eliminating the provision. However, he said the House will not do so in the bill it hopes to pass Thursday, instead waiting to address it in a conference committee with the Senate.

    In a revised bill released Tuesday night, the Senate added an effective repeal of the law requiring most Americans to buy health insurance or pay a penalty. Senators say it will save more than $300 billion to use toward making tax cuts compliant with Senate budget rules.

    Ryan did not outright say the House would back such a measure, but noted that his members have voted to repeal the mandate in the past.

    "We've had the House votes to to do that. We passed our repeal of the individual mandate back in May," the Wisconsin Republican said. "But we never had the votes in the Senate. So what we didn't want to do is make tax reform harder than it already is."

    "But it really is whether or not the Senate has the votes for this or not. So, we're seeing what the Senate can do. If the Senate can get it through committee, if they can get it through the floor, then we'll meet them in conference and we'll assess at that time," Ryan added.

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
    Katie Kramer | CNBC
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

    Eliminating the mandate, a key part of President Barack Obama's landmark health care law, could have far-reaching effects in the United States. It could lead to 13 million fewer people with health insurance by 2027, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate.

    It is also expected to lead to an increase in average Obamacare premiums.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...