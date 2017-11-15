Speaker Paul Ryan says Senate will have to take lead on scrapping Obamacare individual mandate   

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday put the burden on the Senate to scrap Obamacare's individual mandate as part of a tax reform bill.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Ryan suggested that his members could get behind eliminating the provision. However, he said the House will not do so in the bill it hopes to pass Thursday, instead waiting to address it in a conference committee with the Senate.

In a revised bill released Tuesday night, the Senate added an effective repeal of the law requiring most Americans to buy health insurance or pay a penalty. Senators say it will save more than $300 billion to use toward making tax cuts compliant with Senate budget rules.

Ryan did not outright say the House would back such a measure, but noted that his members have voted to repeal the mandate in the past.

"We've had the House votes to to do that. We passed our repeal of the individual mandate back in May," the Wisconsin Republican said. "But we never had the votes in the Senate. So what we didn't want to do is make tax reform harder than it already is."

"But it really is whether or not the Senate has the votes for this or not. So, we're seeing what the Senate can do. If the Senate can get it through committee, if they can get it through the floor, then we'll meet them in conference and we'll assess at that time," Ryan added.