Qatar slams alleged plot to wage 'financial war' against the country

Qatar's finance minister on Wednesday denounced an alleged scheme to destabilize his country's economy, saying the Qatari government is investigating what one news report called a "financial war" against the Gulf state.

The comments from Ali Shareef Al-Emadi came after U.S.-based news publication The Intercept said last week that it had seen a document that supposedly reveals a plan for the United Arab Emirates to "wage financial war" against Qatar through "an attack on Qatar's currency using bond and derivatives manipulation."

Al-Emadi told CNBC on Wednesday that the alleged push to destabilize Qatar's economy is "against international laws and against the International Monetary Fund establishment."

The Intercept cited a plan allegedly found in the task folder of an email account belonging to the UAE Ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, and which was subsequently obtained by the news publication.

CNBC has not independently verified the report, and a representative for the United Arab Emirates was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

The Intercept contacted the organization that allegedly drafted the document but its report does not state whether it contacted any authorities from the country itself.