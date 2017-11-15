Senate bill boosts taxes on stock sales

"Requiring taxpayers to treat securities as sold on a first-in, first-out basis would be disproportionately harmful to ordinary Americans who invest with funds," said Paul Schott Stevens, president and CEO of the Investment Company Institute, in a statement provided to CNBC.

"It would increase significantly the amount of taxable distributions made to investors every year and tie the hands of fund managers as they pursue investment strategies on behalf of savers," he said.

To illustrate why selling the oldest shares first can be more costly: Say you paid $100 for each share of ABC Company in 2010 and $200 for mores shares in 2015. Under the Senate proposal, if you go to sell shares in 2018 for $300, you would have to sell the oldest shares first.

This would mean you pay taxes on the difference between 2012's $100 purchase price and 2018's sale price of $300, or $200 per share. The taxes in that scenario are higher than if you can choose to sell the $200 shares and pay taxes on the gain of $100 per share instead.

"In a rising stock market, which we've had, the gains are likely greater on the shares you've held longer than ones you more recently purchased," Rosenthal said. "It's a revenue-raiser for the U.S. government."

