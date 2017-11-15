Square is letting some people buy and sell bitcoin on its Cash app

Square is allowing some people to test a feature on its money transfer app Cash that enables them to buy and sell bitcoin.

A number of Cash users noticed the new feature, and took to Twitter to voice their surprise.

Users were able to swipe right from their Cash Card page to buy bitcoin.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Square and Twitter, has said that bitcoin is more of an investment vehicle than a means of payment. Dorsey said he has himself invested in the cryptocurrency.

CNBC has reached out to Square for comment.