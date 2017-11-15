Target CEO: 'Stores are still important' for retail

Physical stores are still a vital component to retailers' businesses, Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday morning.

Over half of Target's digital sales growth is enabled by its stores, Cornell explained.

Target reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and same-store sales that outpaced Street expectations. But an underwhelming outlook for the fourth quarter, which includes holiday sales, sent Target's stock tumbling Wednesday morning.

"While we expect the fourth-quarter environment to be highly competitive, we are very confident in our holiday season plans," Chief Executive Brian Cornell explained in prepared remarks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

—CNBC's Courtney Reagan contributed to this reporting.