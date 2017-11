As market volatility increases, Rich Ross of Evercore ISI has three stocks to buy on the dip.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, as the S&P tracks for its worst day in nearly three months.

"When volatility picks up in the broad market, I like to go back to a place where I know I'm loved," Ross said. And one of those places is tech giant Facebook.