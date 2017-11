President Donald Trump tweeted condolences after a gunman killed four people and wounded at least 10, including children, in Rancho Tehama, California.

The only problem was that Trump's tweet Tuesday night, hours after the latest rampage, was addressed to Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 people were gunned down more than a week earlier, on Nov. 5.

In his Tuesday tweet, Trump made no mention of California, or Rancho Tehama, or the elementary school that was targeted by the gunman.