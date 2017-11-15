Watch President Trump deliver remarks at the White House

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump, having recently returned from a 12-day trip to Asia, is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

A White House official said that the president's statement will center around his five-country tour of Asia, NBC News reported.

Trump's remarks will be delivered in the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump sent a series of tweets touching on various issues related to his trip.

While the day began with the president touting the tour's diplomatic successes, his focus shifted to the media's coverage of the trip.