Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of 21st Century Fox surged more than 6 percent after the bell. Comcast has approached the New York-based mass media company to express interest in buying major assets, sources say. This news comes after weeks of highly publicized talks of mergers and acquisitions in the media sector. Most recently, Fox executive were in talks to sell most of the company to Disney.

Shares of Ross Stores surged more than 7 percent after the bell Thursday. The "off-price" clothing and home goods retailer posted third quarter earnings and revenue that blasted past Wall Street expectations. Executives also increased guidance for the full year and quarter ahead.

Gap shares climbed more than 7 percent after the bell Thursday, after the retail company beat on third quarter earnings and saw their third straight quarter of same-store sales growth. Given Gap's performance, executives raised guidance for both the holiday season and the year ahead.

Applied Materials stock rose 2 percent in extended trading, following a 3.7 percent gain during the regular session. The semiconductor production company posted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Williams and Sonoma plunged more than 7 percent in extended trading, after the high end home and kitchen outfitter posted earnings that just missed analyst expectations, and announced a deal to buy a 3D imaging and augmented-reality company. Sales suffered from an estimated $7 million in losses from hurricane damages, and bad publicity throughout the year stemming from pricing and quality issues.