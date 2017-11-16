China’s bitcoin crackdown has helped Japan embrace the crypto movement

Mai Fujimoto, known as Miss Bitcoin in Japan, has become a type of "crypto evangelist," blogging and tweeting about all things bitcoin.

She said that although regulations built trust in the currency, bitcoin won't be replacing cash anytime soon, as it's still considered an investment rather than an everyday currency in Japan.

"Many people have bought bitcoin now and maybe we need time to use bitcoin and learn about it," she told CNBC.

But bitcoin's popular rise in Japan hasn't been without its problems.

Three years ago, the Japanese-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox collapsed and declared bankruptcy after hackers raided its accounts.

So now regulators are responding with stricter rules, requiring cryptocurrency exchange to maintain minimum capital reserves, separate customer accounts, and establish anti-money laundering practices.

For bar owner Mike Verweyst, who processes bitcoin payments every day in Japan, the new regulations don't seem to be pushing people away from using the digital currency.

"It's kind of surprising. Japan doesn't really seem to be the first to adapt to new concepts like this. In fact they kind of shy away from change mostly," he said.

"But maybe they're going to grab it and run with it, I hope."