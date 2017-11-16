Cramer's lightning round: After Opko Health's quarter, it's a 'neighborhood of pain'

Opko Health Inc.: "Oh my god, the quarter, not good. I mean, this thing has become a genuine house of pain. No, this is like a neighborhood of pain. And until [CEO] Dr. Frost comes on, we're going to back away. We have to. We have to."

Lowe's Companies, Inc.: "Like Lowe's, love Home Depot. That's the one I want you in."

Blackstone Group LP: "You get a 5 percent yield, you add that in. If you reinvest the dividend, I think you're fine. I want you to stick with it."

Capital Senior Living Corporation: "I've got to tell you, the senior living community business is not one of my favorite businesses and I'm not going to recommend it here. Other than Ventas, I really just don't care for it."

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation: "It's too cheap. We heard from the CEO recently. I think this stock has $18 written all over it."

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.: "Remember, I like all the targeted oncology companies, but only as specs. No more than 5 percent of your portfolio, and that's it. Because the ones that win are going to go up big and the ones that lose are going to make you nothing."

Symantec Corporation: "I didn't like the last quarter of Symantec. I prefer Proofpoint if we're going to go in there. Don't forget, Cisco had a security business that grew 8 percent, outgrowing everybody. Clearly taking share."