Gap shares jump as same-store sales top Street estimates

Gap Inc. shares soared as much as 9 percent after hours Thursday, after the apparel retailer reported same-store sales that outpaced Street expectations.

More shoppers made purchases at Gap's less-expensive Old Navy nameplate during the latest period, boosting total revenue.

The California-based company also raised its earnings outlook for the full year, citing momentum headed into the holidays.

"We continue to make progress against the balanced growth strategy we outlined in September, driving efficiency at our more mature brands, while growing our footprint in the value and active space, and investing in our online and mobile experience," Chief Executive Art Peck said in a statement.

Gap reported earnings per share of 58 cents for the fiscal third quarter, outpacing analysts' estimates based on a Thomson Reuters survey of 54 cents.

Total sales climbed to $3.84 billion, compared with $3.80 billion a year ago. Analysts were calling for sales of $3.76 billion.

Gap's same-store sales climbed for the fourth consecutive quarter. The key metric was up 3 percent overall, compared with expected growth of 1 percent. The total consisted of a 4 percent comp increase at Old Navy, a 1 percent increase at Gap stores, and a decline of 1 percent in the retailer's Banana Republic division.

Looking to the full year, Gap now expects adjusted earnings per share to fall within a range of $2.08 to $2.12. Previously, Gap was calling for fiscal 2017 earnings of between $2.02 to $2.10 a share.

As of Thursday's market close, Gap shares have climbed more than 22 percent in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.