The boss of Goldman Sachs just called for a second Brexit referendum

Lloyd Blankfein, the head of Goldman Sachs, has come out in favor of a second vote on Britain's membership of the European Union.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Blankfein, an American, said that in the U.K. many chief executives were wanting a confirmation vote.

The Goldman boss said: "So much at stake, why not sure make consensus still there?"

It isn't the first time that Blankfein has caused a stir over Brexit.

In October the Goldman chief hinted that London would lose out to the German city of Frankfurt as a financial center.

In the tweet, Blankfein said: "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there."

Just in case anyone missed the point, Blankfein ended the tweet with "#Brexit".

Germany's Frankfurt and Paris, France, have both pushed themselves hard as a replacement location for London-based firms in the financial industry worried about the effect of Britain leaving the European Union.

In June, Goldman Sachs said it would "very probably" at least double its headcount in Frankfurt, where it currently employs 200 people.