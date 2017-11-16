    ×

    US industrial production rose 0.9% in Oct, vs 0.5% increase expected

    • U.S. industrial production was expected to rise in October, the second straight month of gains for the measure.
    • The metric fell in August after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma battered the Gulf Coast and Florida.
    A worker uses a heat gun to smooth out the wrinkles on a car seat during production at the Lear Corp. manufacturing facility in Hammond, Indiana.
    Jim Young | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    U.S. industrial production was expected to pick up in October as the sector continued to move past the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

    The measure of output in the manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities sectors was forecast to rise 0.5 percent, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Industrial production gained 0.3 percent in the prior month.

    Variations in the industrial sector's output can elucidate structural developments in the economy.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.