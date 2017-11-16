Jeff Immelt regrets GE's corporate jet practice: 'It was never something I approved'

Former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said Thursday the company's jet practice was something he regrets and wishes the company hadn't done.

"It's a practice that, in retrospect, I wish we hadn't done," Immelt told Axios' Mike Allen at an event.

"It was never something I approved. I never talked to the guy in corporate air, really," Immelt said.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October that Immelt had an empty business jet follow his corporate plane on several trips around the world. The Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the extra jet was utilized in case there were any mechanical problems with the one Immelt was in.

This was not a standard practice, sources familiar to the matter told CNBC at the time. The people said a second plane was kept on standby on the ground in certain locations while Immelt was visiting for security purposes or in case his GE-owned plane had mechanical issues. For example, this was done on some parts of a multistop trip in Africa and another trip that included Mexico.

Immelt told Axios that he stopped the company's practice "as soon as he found out about it."

