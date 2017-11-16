    ×

    Paul Singer's hedge fund just bought a big chunk of this small health care company

    • Elliott Management has acquired a 7 percent stake in Mednax.
    • Paul Singer's hedge fund wants to "maximize shareholder value" for the company.
    • Mednax is a small Florida-based health care services provider.
    Paul Singer
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Activist hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer has taken a 7 percent stake in small American health care company Mednax.

    Singer's hedge fund, Elliott Management, disclosed the new stock acquisition on Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Elliott, which holds at least $34 billion under management, roughly owns a combined $84.9 million in Mednax Common Stock. Of that amount, Elliott International, a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary, owns shares worth $57.7 million at the Nov. 3 closing price of $43.37 apiece.

    In the government filing, Elliott argues that shares of Mednax, a Florida health care company providing subspecialty medical services across the country, are "undervalued." The hedge fund says it seeks to "engage in a constructive dialogue" with regard to "strategic options and operational opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

    Mednax stock jumped more than 11 percent to $50.92 per share on Thursday.

