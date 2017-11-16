Senate tax bill strips NFL, other sports leagues from tax-exempt status

Professional sports leagues like the National Football League will not have tax-exempt status if the current version of the Senate tax bill goes through.

Professional football leagues have been exempt from tax since 1966 under section 501(c)(6) of the tax code. The Internal Revenue Service has applied the exemption to all professional sports leagues.

A proposal in the Senate bill would eliminate the tax-exempt status for professional sports leagues.

That change comes amid strong criticism of the NFL and its tax status by President Donald Trump last month.

Trump called for an end to "massive tax breaks" that the NFL received.

While the president called out the NFL as a tax-exempt non-profit, the league actuallygave up that position in 2015.

At the time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision was made after the organization had been "mischaracterized repeatedly" and the move would "eliminate this distraction."

