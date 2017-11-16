Square Cash users can now withdraw money from any ATM with their Cash Cards

Square Cash users can now access their virtual funds at any ATM, the company announced Thursday.

The mobile banking company first introduced its Cash Cards in May as prepaid cards — meaning any transaction pulls funds from the user's Square Cash app, not from a bank account. Users could previously only use the cards in place of a debit or credit card to complete a purchase.

The new ATM access could theoretically allow users to skip the step of transferring funds from the Cash App to their bank if they want to withdraw money. It could also offer the flexibility to withdraw money at any bank's ATM.

Square does not charge any additional fees for the service, according to the company, but customers could see ATM fees, like those typically incurred when withdrawing money from an ATM different than the account holder's bank.