First Look: SwimKids, a child-focused swim school, is looking for a new assistant manager

The candidates who've made the final cut of the job interview for Virginia based swim school, SwimKids, must demonstrate a keen understanding of swimming techniques, strong management abilities, and above all, be excellent with children. Some struggle to embrace funny role-playing challenges, while others are ready to dive right in. Who will sink and who will keep their head above water?

Check out sneak peek clips above.

About The Job Interview

New series "The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.