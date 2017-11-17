One of the biggest myths in the automotive sphere is that Buick survived the recession solely because of its success in China, while the less fortunate Pontiac, Saab, Hummer and Saturn were shuttered.

No, that's not the story. Sure, Buick has risen to fourth place in the massively important Chinese auto market, but right here at home it's outselling Acura, Infiniti, Lincoln and even Audi.

The more you look into Buick's lineup, the more you realize that the company's still around because it's quietly pumping out vehicles that absolutely nail everything customers care about in 2017.

Nowhere is this more apparent than the driver's seat of the clean-sheet redesigned 2018 Enclave Avenir.