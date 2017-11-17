That's the bill the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology passed and sent to the full Senate for consideration on November 8.

Dubbed SESTA, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, it would take away a key legal defense that internet companies have enjoyed since 1996.

That's when Congress granted a loophole to companies that host internet services on their web sites, which absolved them of liability for content their users uploaded.

That loophole now stands in the way of the SESTA bill launched by Senator Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio, which has been pushed by advocates for victims of human and sex trafficking.

It has the momentum of moral justice, because thousands of women, girls and boys have been exploited and had their lives destroyed by predators they've met online.

Because the legislation launched by Portman, a Republican, deals with the most unsavory underbelly of the internet, few have talked about it — except for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Columbia Journalism Review and other advocates of free speech online.

Those organizations point out that repealing what's called the exemption of Section 230 of the 1996 Telecom Act could have an unintended and dire consequence.

It could cause Google and Facebook to restrict the uploading of legally-risky content to their sites and give them de facto market control over internet speech.

For the companies, that could mean lower sales of the ads that have made them two darlings of growth investors.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet have surged almost 30 percent this year, while Facebook has soared 55 percent.