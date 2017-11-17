Portman's bill has gotten less attention than another introduced by Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and backed by other Democrats, including Senator Mark Warren, ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee
That bill deals with a different exemption enjoyed by Google and Facebook, one having to do with disclosures for online political ads.
The Klobuchar bill, officially the Stop Foreign Donations Affecting Our Elections Act, has the support of more than 30 members of Congress. It would require political ads that air online to have the same disclosures that political ads on radio and TV currently do -- like who paid for the ad.
It's high profile given that executives of the companies — and another from Twitter — were grilled in both houses of Congress earlier this month, after Russian propagandists used those platforms to try to influence the 2016 election.
The bill could crimp revenue growth at the internet companies, since foreign people and organizations would no longer be able to buy ads, and the long list of legally mandated disclosures would make these ads less attractive on mobile devices.
That matters, given that political ad sales have grown sharply, based on a report from Borrell and Associates.
Yet its chances of passage are fewer and further away than those for Portman's bill.
Of the 33 members of Congress who sent a signed comment to the election commission backing new rules, not one was a member of the GOP majority.
The Klobuchar bill has sat in the rules committee since late July and has not been put to any vote, let alone cleared a committee as Portman's has.
Neither bill is a sure thing, given that Google over the last two years has been among the largest U.S. corporate spenders on lobbying.
Yet of the two pieces of legislation, the one backed by Portman and headed for the full Senate is more likely to impact investors first.