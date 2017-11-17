    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: Wait for Universal Display to cool off before you buy

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Universal Display Corp.: "We have been behind Universal Display, symbol OLED, for as long as I can remember and we're not backing down. It is a big short-squeeze right here. Maybe wait for it to cool off a little bit."

    Cardtronics Plc.: "No. I don't like Cardtronics. Slowing momentum. I don't like it. Sorry."

    Constellation Brands: "Yes, I want you to buy Constellation. It's going to be a great quarter."

    Kinder Morgan Inc.: "No. No. You've got enough problems. The pipe stocks are very weak and I don't want you to buy 'em."

    Transocean Ltd.: "I think it's got 3 or 4 [basis] points of upside, but let's not overstay our welcome because oil needs to be at $70 before they make a lot of money. $60 at least."

