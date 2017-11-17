I recently quit Facebook, but decided to return for one final task: To find out exactly what Facebook knows about me.

After some quick digging, I found out that Facebook knows:

Where I'm logged in and on what computer

I like smartphones and am an early tech adopter

I've clicked ads for laptop briefcases

I am most likely to interact with ads from Lyft and Nike over others

I'm liberal but prefer to read about Republican news stories

I'm married

My birthday is in March

I work for CNBC

I tend to access the social network from a tablet or smartphone.

I provided some of this information to Facebook, while other info Facebook gathered based on my interactions.

I'm going to deactivate my account again, but before I do I wanted to walk you through how to find out what Facebook knows about you, too.

Before we get started, know that you can click any image below to see a larger version. Let's go.