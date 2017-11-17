In order to teach your children about money, giving them a piggy bank just isn't enough.

In this country, children are coming up empty when it comes to dollars and cents and both schools and parents are a big part of the blame.

About 1 in 5 children in the U.S. don't meet baseline levels for financial literacy proficiency, according to the often-cited PISA 2015 Financial Literacy assessment. Only 10 percent are considered "top performers" capable of analyzing complex financial products and problems.

Not surprisingly, students who are required to take personal finance courses have better average credit scores and lower debt delinquency rates as young adults, according to data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's Investor Education Foundation, which seeks to promote financial literacy.

But where the school classes fall short, parents are left to fill in the gaps.

A separate 2017 Parents, Kids & Money survey by T. Rowe Price found that 64 percent of parents who discuss financial topics with their children at least once a week are more likely to have kids who say they are smart about money.