    'Justice League' faces a steep climb to $1 billion as middling reviews roll in

    • "Justice League" is off to a rocky start after posting a mediocre Thursday night box office haul and garnering weak reviews.
    • A soft U.S. opening would make it difficult for "Justice League" to reach $1 billion worldwide, which four previous DC comics movies from Warner Bros. failed to do.
    • However, early readings of audience reaction suggest word of mouth could bolster the movie.
    Time Warner's Warner Bros. has yet to score a billion-dollar global hit with its series of interconnected DC comics movies, despite featuring heavyweights like Batman and Superman.

    The studio's latest blockbuster, the superhero team-up "Justice League," appears poised to extend the streak.

    As the North American opening for "Justice League" gets under way, the movie is facing the twin threat of middling reviews and a so-so Thursday night box office haul. That could make it hard for the film to rise to the high-water mark that Warner's first four DC comics movies failed to hit.

    Meanwhile, four of Disney's 17 Marvel comics movies have rung the billion-dollar bell at the worldwide box office.

    "Justice League" reportedly earned $13 million in Thursday night viewings.

    That's a respectable haul, but it comes in below the $14.5 million that Disney's "Thor: Ragnarok" earned on Thursday night two weeks ago, when it sailed to a $122.7 million three-day opening.

    It's also less than half the Thursday-night gross that "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" drummed up last year. The preamble to "Justice League" earned $27.7 million overnight on its way to a massive $166 million weekend gross.

    "Justice League" is now on pace for a $95 million U.S. opening, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Deadline pegs the movie to make $97 million or more, below the $110 million figure initially expected..

    Despite their strong starts, last year's "Batman v Superman" and "Suicide Squad" lost steam at the U.S. box office quickly, weighed down by abysmal reviews and poor word of mouth. They scored just 27 percent and 26 percent, respectively, out of 100 percent on ratings aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

    The Rotten Tomatoes score for "Justice League" is 39 percent, putting it in the middle of the pack for DC's five extended universe movies.

    But there's some room for hope. Its rating among fans on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at 86 percent. That's just shy of the 89 percent approval rating for this summer's "Wonder Woman," DC's only critical hit to date.

    Meanwhile, comScore and Screen Engine's PostTrak audience survey shows "Justice League" is generating a "solid" 4 out of 5 stars, comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said in an email.

    That is based on an audience that is nearly two-thirds male. Females over 25 are giving "Justice League" a "whopping" 93% positive score, he said. That is "likely reflecting the favorable presence of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman," he added.

    "Justice League" is widely expected to reap a goodwill dividend from "Wonder Woman," which blew past expectations this summer to earn $412.5 million domestically and $821.7 million worldwide.

    Fans have praised Israeli actress Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian princess, calling it the highlight of "Batman v Superman." Her starring role in "Justice League," hot on the heels of her solo outing, could help lift the movie toward the elusive $1 billion level.

