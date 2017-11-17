Laser weapons developers 'riding the wave' created by Tesla, other battery innovators

Advances made in automotive battery technology by Tesla and others are now being borrowed to help the Pentagon get high-power laser weapons that can kill everything from enemy drones to missiles.

The work on laser weapons underway includes an Air Force Research Laboratory contract awarded to Lockheed Martin last week to develop high-power fiber lasers that will be tested on a tactical fighter jet by 2021. The fighter jet demonstration project is part of the Air Force lab's so-called SHiELD or Self-protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator program.

"You can power the laser like you can power the car off a battery system," said Rob Afzal, senior fellow of laser weapon systems at Lockheed, the nation's largest defense company. "We would use the same type of battery technology ... and the reason is you need to be able to deliver a lot of energy in a short period of time."

Indeed, efficient lithium-ion battery technology commonly found in electric cars is now getting leveraged to drive power generation and storage solutions for military laser applications. It allows lasers to achieve significant bursts of energy very quickly for incinerating enemy targets, just as a Tesla Model S driver could accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a matter of a few seconds.

"As the batteries get smaller, cheaper, have more power density, more reliable, we're just going to just have better power systems for the laser," said Afzal. "The battery technology is ahead of the laser weapon technology."

Some experts credit Tesla for helping bring a revolution in electric cars and lithium-ion battery technology, while also driving down battery costs and expanding the power storage market beyond cars. Even so, the Tesla brand competes with other lithium-ion battery suppliers, and research firm Technavio last year predicted the Chinese would surpass the U.S. in research and development spending on laser systems by 2022.