Nelson Peltz will bring 'fresh perspective' to P&G: CalSTRS

Naming hedge-fund billionaire Nelson Peltz to the Procter & Gamble board will be beneficial to shareholders, Anne Sheehan, director of corporate governance at CalSTRS, told CNBC on Friday.

The activist investor won a proxy-vote recount for a board seat earlier this week after the initial results showed he failed to secure enough votes. P&G can still challenge the result.

Sheehan said after the vote is certified, P&G should give Peltz a seat at the table.

"Someone like Nelson would bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom at P&G. They really have had a lot of insiders there. They've done well over the years, but I think bringing a fresh set of eyes and a new start there would be beneficial to shareholders," she said in an interview with "Closing Bell."