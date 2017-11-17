SailPoint IPO jumps more than 20% as companies focus on cybersecurity

SailPoint Technologies is riding a wave of interest in cybersecurity. The company priced its initial public offering at the NYSE at $12, well above the price talk of $9 to $11, and opened Friday at $14.90, up over 20 percent.

I spoke with CEO Mark McClain about how SailPoint fits in to the cybersecurity space. Their part of the equation is identity and access management. Simply put, they track users on networks.

McClain points out that many cybersecurity breaches have happened because individuals gained access to corporate networks with stolen passwords or because authorized employees on a network engaged in unauthorized activities.