

Indeed, frame designs are all named after streets in Chicago, from Armitage to Ravenswood. Each frame includes a set of 21 precision drilled holes set in the temples, a homage to Illinois being the 21st state of America.

Each frame, which retails for between $320 and $4200, bears a small stamp on the inside: "Made in the USA"—a nod to the politics of manufacturing goods domestically.

While some of the materials are still sourced from overseas (Italian acetate and hinges from Germany), all steps of manufacturing are done in the U.S.

According to Shapiro, that created some difficulties for manufacturing: While many craftsmen were knowledgeable about eyewear in the U.S., none of them had seen a frame being made before. "Fundamentally it's going to be more difficult and expensive to manufacture in the U.S.," said Shapiro. "The cost of labor is higher even now between the U.S. and China."

Still, Shapiro insisted domestic manufacturing gives STATE an advantage in the quality of its eyewear. By producing the frames in the U.S., Shapiro said they can spot quality or production issues and correct them early.

The stakes are high in the fiercely competitive eyewear market, which is expected to grow to nearly $130 billion worldwide as demand increases for prescription eyeglasses. The U.S. market is dominated by Essilor and Luxottica with 19 percent and 13 percent, respectively, according to data from Euromonitor. Earlier this year, the companies announced a merger to consolidate every part of their eyewear manufacturing businesses.

Being an upstart also means needing to develop brand awareness very quickly, experts say, especially if the company hopes to become relevant overseas.

"There are local companies that have large market shares already," said Ayako Homma, Senior Analyst at Euromonitor International.

Warby Parker jump-started awareness of its own U.S.-made brand through convenience, said Homma, by letting customers choose several frames online and shipping them to their homes to try before buying.

Shapiro, however, remained optimistic about STATE.

"We know that most people don't associate made in the USA with luxury," said Shapiro. "When [the customer] put that frame on, that almost likely will be the first time they will try on a frame made in the United States."