Trump to pay his own legal bills, contribute to legal fund for White House staff

President Donald Trump has started to pay for his own legal defense in connection with the Russia probe.

The president is taking over the burden for the steep legal costs from the Republican National Committee and his campaign, which had been footing the bill.

"The president elected to pay his own legal fees which was always his preference," Ty Cobb, the president's special counsel, said in a statement to NBC News.

Bloomberg first reported that the president would be paying his own legal bills Friday.

The president may also contribute to a legal defense fund for staff that's underway, Cobb said, and would be operational "soon."

The legal bills have been piling up for both Trump and those around him. An interview with investigators could cost more than $30,000, according to the Bloomberg article.