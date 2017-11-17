Venezuela's falling crude oil imports are a 'huge red flag' that could shock the market

Venezuela, one of Latin America's biggest oil producers, has an import problem that could shock the global market and send U.S. refiners on the hunt for replacement supplies.
Venezuela's crude production has been steadily declining as the oil-dependent state slogs through an economic crisis precipitated by years of government mismanagement and exacerbated by a prolonged oil price slump.
Now, a drop in critical energy imports has some analysts worried that state oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, is struggling to fund its operations.