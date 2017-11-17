Venezuela's falling crude oil imports are a 'huge red flag' that could shock the market

"That's a huge red flag because then they're not importing crude to be able to blend," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

"Once those imports dry up, it indicates that their exports are going to dry up as well, and that's the capitulation point."

It's possible that PDVSA's falling imports are merely the logical result of its falling production, says Smith. If it's producing less heavy oil, it might simply need fewer barrels of light oil to blend.

But the drop might also signal that PDVSA is having trouble buying crude, Smith warned.

PDVSA could not immediately be reached for comment.

To be sure, there are signs of financial stress throughout the country's oil industry. U.S. sanctions also appear to be making it difficult for Venezuela to navigate the international financial system.