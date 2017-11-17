Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Friday afternoon, following the passage of a tax reform bill by the full House on Thursday.

The Senate Finance Committee also adopted a tax reform bill late Thursday, but it is unclear whether this version could garner majority support by the full Senate. There also remain major differences between the two chambers' respective bills.