    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 3:00PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Friday afternoon, following the passage of a tax reform bill by the full House on Thursday.

    The Senate Finance Committee also adopted a tax reform bill late Thursday, but it is unclear whether this version could garner majority support by the full Senate. There also remain major differences between the two chambers' respective bills.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.