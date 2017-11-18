    ×

    AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young, 'the driving force behind the band,' has died at 64

    • Malcolm Young, who founded AC/DC with his brother Angus, has died after suffering from dementia.
    • The 64-year-old "was the driving force" behind the legendary rock band, the Australian group says on Facebook.
    • "The bond we had was unique and very special," Angus says.
    Malcolm Young of the rock band AC/DC performs at the Met Center in Bloomington, Minnesota on the Fly On the Wall tour on September 29, 1985.
    Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images
    Malcolm Young, who co-founded the legendary rock band AC/DC, has died after suffering from dementia, the Australian group announced Saturday.

    The 64-year-old started the band in 1973 with his younger brother Angus. Young was a songwriter, backing vocalist, and rhythm guitarist for AC/DC, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

    Their hits included "Highway to Hell" from 1979 as well as "Back in Black" and "You Shook Me All Night Long" from 1980.

    "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band," the band posted on Facebook.

    Survived by his wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, three grandchildren, a sister and a brother, Malcolm "passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside," the band said.

    Angus said in the Facebook statement that "as his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special."

    In 2014, Malcolm announced he was leaving the band because he was suffering from dementia.

    On Twitter Saturday, fellow musicians paid their respects — including Paul Stanley, guitarist of iconic rock band Kiss, which also was founded in the early 1970s.

    Also tweeting his condolences was former Deep Purple vocalist David Coverdale, who later formed the 1980s glam rock powerhouse Whitesnake.

    George Young, another brother to Malcolm and Angus, died on Oct. 23 at age 70. George Young had served as producer to AC/DC and guitarist for the band Easybeats.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.