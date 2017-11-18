AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young, 'the driving force behind the band,' has died at 64

Malcolm Young, who co-founded the legendary rock band AC/DC, has died after suffering from dementia, the Australian group announced Saturday.

The 64-year-old started the band in 1973 with his younger brother Angus. Young was a songwriter, backing vocalist, and rhythm guitarist for AC/DC, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Their hits included "Highway to Hell" from 1979 as well as "Back in Black" and "You Shook Me All Night Long" from 1980.

"Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band," the band posted on Facebook.