President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are at it again.

Trump lashed out at his former rival on Saturday, calling called Clinton "the worst (and biggest) loser of all time," after the ex-Democratic nominee made pointed criticisms in a series of interviews about Trump's political and moral legitimacy.

The president tweeted: "Give it another try in three years," in an apparent attempt to bait Clinton to run for president again.

The president's remarks followed two interviews on Friday, in which the former Democratic nominee differentiated between sexual assault accusations against GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and Democratic Sen. Al Franken. Clinton questioned why Trump was never hurt by past allegations from women that he behaved improperly.

In an interview with Mother Jones, Clinton said she can't explain why Trump's candidacy was not affected by the allegations or his bullying of his rival candidates on the campaign trail.

"I don't understand a lot about how he got away with so many attacks and insults and behaviors that allowed him to win the presidency," the publication reported Clinton as saying. She also cast doubt on the legitimacy of Trump's win by invoking Russia's suspected meddling in the 2016 general election.

Trump has always denied allegations made by several women to the New York Times before the election, and around the time of the release of infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape. In the second presidential debate, Trump admitted to bragging on the tape about kissing and groping women, but said he never actually done any of those things.

On WABC radio, Clinton said the Franken situation differs from Moore because the Minnesota senator apologized said he would "gladly cooperate" with an ethics investigation. "I don't hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump," Clinton said. "Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither."

The president has been blasting Franken, while trying to stay out of the Moore situation. Trump's has said the voters of Alabama should decide on whether to elect Moore in next month's special election.

The former secretary of State — appearing to promote her new book "What Happened" — also told WABC radio that Trump has "disgraced the office" of the presidency. "I didn't think he'd be as bad as he turned out to be," she added.

Clinton, also a former senator from New York and first lady, called the GOP tax reform plan "bad policy" that's "downright cruel" to working Americans. "I will predict to you that a number of Republican members of Congress who voted for it, will lose their seats in 2018."