Technology, in particular artificial intelligence (AI), is set for a substantial injection of funding from the U.K. government, as Downing Street pursues the aggressive development of driverless vehicles.
The country's annual budget, to be officially announced Wednesday, will allocate £75 million ($99.4 million) for AI research and development, £400 million for electric car charging stations, £100 million to boost clean car purchases, another £100 million for an additional 8,000 computer science teachers, and £76 million to boost digital and construction skills training.
The budget will also include new reforms for on-road testing of automated cars as well as retraining initiatives for those undergoing job displacement and transition, according to a statement from the British government.