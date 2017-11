Apple has a new store on its spaceship campus with swag you can't get anywhere else 37 Mins Ago | 01:06

Apple fans finally have a chance to check out the company's new visitor center and, while shopping for swag there, they can sip a fresh cup of coffee ordered on an iPad.

The Apple Park Visitor Center opened on Friday on the company's campus in Cupertino, California. We took a spin through to check it out.

The center is broken up into four sections. The first is a coffee bar where customers can order drinks and snacks through an iPad.