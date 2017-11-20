US Treasurys edge higher as investors pivot attention to data, auction news

As Wall Street continues to pore over the latest set of corporate earnings, data and auctions news is set to shake up sentiment in bonds markets Monday.

Looking to data, leading economic indicators are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

Elsewhere, U.S. investors remain on edge, as news surrounding tax reform continues to shake up markets.

Last Friday, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he foresaw a Republican tax reform bill to be sent to President Donald Trump by the end of 2017.

Comments by Mnuchin were made a day after House Republicans passed a bill, that hopes to overhaul the tax code. Concerns, however, still linger on Wall Street, as to whether a deal will come about and be finalized by the end of the year.

No major speeches are set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday.