    US Treasurys edge higher as investors pivot attention to data, auction news

    • No major speeches are set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday, as investors shifted their attention to news coming out of the data and auctions space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.343 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 2.779 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    As Wall Street continues to pore over the latest set of corporate earnings, data and auctions news is set to shake up sentiment in bonds markets Monday.

    Looking to data, leading economic indicators are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

    Elsewhere, U.S. investors remain on edge, as news surrounding tax reform continues to shake up markets.

    Last Friday, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he foresaw a Republican tax reform bill to be sent to President Donald Trump by the end of 2017.

    Comments by Mnuchin were made a day after House Republicans passed a bill, that hopes to overhaul the tax code. Concerns, however, still linger on Wall Street, as to whether a deal will come about and be finalized by the end of the year.

    No major speeches are set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday.

