    Cramer's lightning round: I'm still not a buyer of Chipotle after the latest incident

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Chipotle Mexican Grill: "Look, it is still expensive, but not as much. But that last incident, that last food sanitary incident then started the clock again, so I think people are a little skittish and they may have trouble making their numbers, so I'm not a buyer."

    Braskem SA: "I know Braskem. I think you should swap out of that and go into DowDuPont, where they are doing remarkable things. That's the better bet."

    Ormat Technologies: "That's geothermal and I like geothermal. It's integral to the pastiche of energy we have. The stock does feel like it's rolling over; I'm a believer."

    TAL Education Group: "This is the group that everybody's been imitating, all the [Chinese] IPOs. I've had it. There are too many of these. I would be a seller."

