The start-up behind Denver's 200-mph Hyperloop system: 'We love regulation'

Start-up co-founder Brogan BamBrogan has an unusual stance on the futuristic technology he's building — he really wants to work with regulators.

"We absolutely want to be safe," BamBrogan told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Monday. "We love regulation, we just want the right regulations."

BamBrogan is the co-founder of Arrivo, which has agreed to build a transportation network in Denver inspired by a technology called Hyperloop. Hyperloop, a brainchild of Elon Musk is "a tube over or under the ground that contains a special environment," theoretically magnetic or similar to the pneumatic tubes used to send mail and packages within and between buildings (with some major technical challenges).

There's a cooperative relationship between Arrivo and the Colorado Department of Transportation. The two entities will conduct Arrivo's feasibility study together. It's a markedly different response than Silicon Valley's famous "move fast and break things" mentality which has at times pitted it against regulators.