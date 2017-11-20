An electronic payment app that allows people to pay for goods and services in gold has been launched by fintech firm Glint.

Released Monday, the app — also called Glint — allows users to link a Mastercard debit card to their phone, which then lets them buy physical gold bullion that is stored in a Swiss vault.

Jason Cozens, the company's chief executive and co–founder, said Monday that quantitative easing policy and the collapse of some banks have made many realize that traditional accounts are not a risk-free option.

"Since the financial crisis people are starting to understand that purchasing power of their money isn't safe," he said.

On its website, Glint says that once either a currency or gold is linked to a Mastercard, customers can buy "anything from a coffee to a car." The company adds that users can also select the precious metal to make peer-to-peer payments.

Cozens valued the gold market at $8 trillion and said people would be surprised by how many people are keen to hold or spend gold.

He added that the app was originally aimed at wealthy people looking to store their wealth outside of the banking system, but research showed that there was interest across the financial spectrum.

"Look at a student who grew up during the financial crisis. They have a mindset that says they believe in independence about savings," he said.

Cozens said he expected the app to prove particularly popular in India and Germany.