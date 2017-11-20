Leading indicators more than double October expectations

A key economic indicator doubled expectations in October, reversing a slight decline in September.

Leading indicators rose by 1.2 percent in October, twice as much as the 0.6 percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In September, the index declined 0.2 percent, according to the Conference Board.

The index is a closely followed indicator for how healthy the U.S. economy is. The Conference Board tracks 10 components, including manufacturers' new orders, stock prices and average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance.

