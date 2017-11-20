Trump says US will designate North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The designation "should have happened a long time ago," the president said in remarks made at the start of a Cabinet meeting, citing the regime's nuclear weapons program, acts of international terrorism, and the death of 22-year-old student Otto Warmbier.

The designation will impose further sanctions and penalties on the regime. Trump said that the Treasury Department would be announcing an additional sanction on North Korea tomorrow.

The move returns North Korea to the list of countries the U.S. views as state sponsors of terror for the first time since 2008. That's when the North was removed in a bid to salvage a deal to halt its nuclear development.

U.S. officials cited the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother in a Malaysian airport this year as an act of terrorism.

The student Trump cited, Otto Warmbier, died after being returned to the United States from North Korea in an unconscious state. He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor after confessing to attempting to steal a banner from the state while on a visit.

North Korea would join Iran, Sudan and Syria on the list of state sponsors of terror.

