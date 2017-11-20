Trump was a 'factor' in my decision to retire, says GOP congressman

Rep. Dave Trott: 80% chance tax reform gets done by end of the year 2 Hours Ago | 02:00

Republican Rep. Dave Trott told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump was "factor" in his decision to retire from the House at the end of his second term.

"We have different styles and I sometimes don't understand some of the things he does and says," said Trott, who represents Michigan's 11th congressional district.

"It's a very partisan environment and I think that problem has been exacerbated under President Trump," he said on "Power Lunch."

Trott is one of more than two dozen Republican House members not seeking re-election in 2018. Some have decided to seek other elective office, like governorships or the Senate. Others have cited the desire to spend time with family.

When Trott announced his retirement in September, he said wanted to spend more time with his family and return to the private sector. The widely followed Cook Political Report has since moved Trott's district from "likely" Republican to a "toss-up."

Trott told CNBC events like the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Trump blamed both sides for the violence, and the health-care debate are two example of the divisiveness in Washington.

"The president blamed the Senate" on health care, he said. "I'm not sure [President Ronald] Reagan would have had a problem with the Senate."

However, it isn't all about Trump, said Trott.

"[It's] just not the right time for me to be in Washington. We're not that productive and that certainly isn't just a consequence of President Trump. They weren't that productive before he ever got there."