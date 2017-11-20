US govt taps star brain injury doctor to probe attacks on American diplomats

In November 2014, as part of a profile piece about Hoffer and the development of the goggles, the Miami Herald described him as a former U.S. Navy captain and battlefield doctor who did two tours of duty in Iraq. The article also stated Hoffer has studied nearly 4,000 soldiers with head injuries.

According to his LinkedIn page, Hoffer earned his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego and his undergraduate degree from Stanford University. At the University of Miami, he serves as director of the vestibular and balance program.

It is likely that Hoffer is not the only doctor involved in the search for a diagnosis. The most recent issue of Intelligencer: Journal of US Intelligence Studies, a publication of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers, delved deep into the theory of an acoustic attack.

In one article former intelligence officer Gene Poteat said the attacks were, "apparently from an acoustic, sonic, or other type of directed-energy weapon," known as a DEW. Poteat examines three possible types of weapons: infrasound, sounds below 20 Hz; ultrasound, those above 20,000 Hz; or microwave.

Poteat seems to suggest the most logical weapon would be one using microwaves, because it could be miniaturized, highly directed and produce many of the medical problems seen in the Cuba attacks.

Any pure infrasound weapon would require an extra large array of subwoofers and wouldn't be portable or covert, he said. An ultrasound weapon would require a large, heavy power source and would be a danger to other people in the vicinity, as well as to the user, he points out.

Poteat concludes that, "Whatever is harming U.S. diplomats in Havana has eluded our best doctors, scientists, and intelligence analysts scouring for answers."

Whether the medical team at the University of Miami has discovered anything is yet unknown.

A rep for the Miller School of Medicine at the university declined to say when any results or findings would be released. Miami TV station WPLG reported that experts from the University of Miami and the University of Pennsylvania will release their findings via publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association in the near future.

The State Department said it would not comment on the report now but might when the schools publish it. The University of Pennsylvania directed all calls for comment to the State Department.

The University of Miami put out a statement when news outlets first reported a connection to the medical school: "Like any top-notch academic medical center in the nation, the University of Miami is often consulted regarding complex healthcare issues or emerging diseases. In the case of US diplomats, our physicians were consulted by the State Department. The expertise of our physicians and researchers across a variety of fields naturally positions us to assist in these matters, and we consider it our obligation and responsibility to share that knowledge as needed."