    Stocks open little changed, Wal-Mart slides on valuation concern

    • Equities traded just over the flatline after posting consecutive weekly declines last week.
    • Goldman downgraded Wal-Mart shares to neutral from buy, citing concern about the stock's valuation.

    U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as a shortened trading week kicked off. Shares of Wal-Mart fell after analysts at Goldman Sachs raised concern about the stock's valuation.

    The S&P 500 traded just over the flatline, with telecommunications as the best-performing sector and energy the worst performer.

    The Nasdaq composite gained just 0.07 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points at the open, with Wal-Mart among the worst-performing stocks in the index.

    In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs said they downgraded the stock to neutral from buy "as the firm's progress in growing earnings while investing in its business has been recognized by the market, as the stock's multiple has surged."

    Wal-Mart was the fourth-best-performing stock on the Dow entering Monday's session, surging 41 percent. On Monday, however, it fell 1 percent.

    Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    Equities have also had a marvelous year, with the S&P 500 raising more than 15 percent in that time. But stocks fell under some pressure last week as uncertainty around tax reform passing by year-end increased.

    Expectations of tax reform have been a positive for stocks this year, as a tax-code overhaul would potentially lower corporate taxes. Last week, the S&P 500 and the Dow recorded their first consecutive weekly losses since August.

    But John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management, said in a note that the stock market's recent struggles are mostly linked to seasonal factors, including profit-taking, portfolio rotation and rebalancing.

    "While some skeptics and bears seem intent on tying the equity markets' weakness since the start of November to political uncertainty in Washington, we see the current malaise in these markets as routine," Stoltzfus said.

    This will be a short week for Wall Street as the U.S. stock market will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading volumes usually drop during shortened trading weeks, opening up the door for more volatile moves.

    "This allows the algorithms to have more of an impact on market moves if headlines — geopolitical or tax reform-related, for example — grab the market's attention," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

