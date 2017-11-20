Stocks open little changed, Wal-Mart slides on valuation concern

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as a shortened trading week kicked off. Shares of Wal-Mart fell after analysts at Goldman Sachs raised concern about the stock's valuation.

The S&P 500 traded just over the flatline, with telecommunications as the best-performing sector and energy the worst performer.

The Nasdaq composite gained just 0.07 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points at the open, with Wal-Mart among the worst-performing stocks in the index.

In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs said they downgraded the stock to neutral from buy "as the firm's progress in growing earnings while investing in its business has been recognized by the market, as the stock's multiple has surged."

Wal-Mart was the fourth-best-performing stock on the Dow entering Monday's session, surging 41 percent. On Monday, however, it fell 1 percent.